Life as a consumer during COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping has risen like a storm. Rushing to buy online items seems like something everyone is guilty of doing right now, and for good reason.

It is crucial to understand what the top few items are, why people are buying them, and how COVID-19 has affected businesses from all aspects.

Because of the struggle to find certain household items in person, a lot of people have resorted to purchasing items online and having them delivered to their doorstep.

While many household necessities are still sold out in many stores, online retailers, like Amazon, are restocking as frequently as possible.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “There is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures.”

People can improve their safety by purchasing a disinfectant spray and spraying the box they receive before they open it, as well as disinfect the product they purchased. They can also do this by using disposable gloves and disinfectant spray.

Many people are also buying out of boredom. According to Bigcommerce, “In reality, e-commerce sales are not higher across the board, although some industries are seeing significant upticks.”

Common Thread Collective released a data chart that captures all impact from Covid-19. The following data chart was published by Aaron Orendorff.

The top 3 boosts in e-commerce sales are medical, baby products and cleaning supplies. Though, many industries are experiencing losses during this pandemic, resulting in a false sense of consumerism.

People have a high concern for hygienic measures since COVID-19 is considered highly contagious. Until the situation stabilizes, the boom of ordering online will last for a very long time.