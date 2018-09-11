  • - Advertisement -

Lost But Never Forgotten

Tameka Poland Posted On September 11, 2018
On this day 17 years ago, we lost over 3,000 people in what most would call the worst and most brutal attack on the United States in American history.

As the morning rises on just a regular day in New York, cars were honking, people were talking while walking down the streets and the Twin Towers standing tall as they have been for the past 30 years. Just a few hours later, no one would imagine the city would be changed forever.

Everything changed when the first airplane, Flight 11, crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center causing the building to burst into flames. No one in the world would think this day would be their last, nor would they think they would be jumping from the 104th floor of that same building.

World Trade Center

One World Trade Center now stands where the Twin Towers once were. Photo credit: Valerie Sandoval

As innocent bystanders looked up in shock and watched debris fall from the sky, another plane hit the South Tower. This caused a chain reaction for the towers to come crashing down. Within 12 seconds, both towers had fallen. With so much dust and ash airborne, there was nothing to do, but run for safety.

The streets soon flooded with police, firefighters and paramedics as rescue efforts were in full force. More than 340 people arrived on scene to help save the lives of others.

In the weeks and months after the attack, the world banded together to make numerous donations of blood and money to help those who had lost loved ones. Volunteers surged to the rescue to help with cleaning up Ground Zero and put New York City back together again.

this is an image

An aerial view shows the World Trade Center site on Sept. 23, 2001, in New York City. A commemorative US flag and a "We will never forget" banner were hung by rescue workers at the rubble-strewn World Financial Center Photo credit: BuzzFeed

As years have passed, September 11 will be a day of remembrance for those who have died in the these attacks. Today, we continue to show support for your fallen heroes and the families forever affected, by having a moment of silence on their behalf.

9/11 Memorial

This is the pool where the South Tower once stood and is now a memorial for all to come visit. Photo credit: Valerie Sandoval

The lives of so many were lost that day, but a nation built on love, determination, and sacrifice, will never be forgotten.

