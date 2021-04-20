Love Fullerton 2021 returns to serve the community

The Love Fullerton citywide service day is back after last year’s event was postponed and later canceled. This year the event will be hosted on Saturday, April 24.

Love Fullerton is a platform that provides volunteering and information on how Fullerton residents and other locals can get involved with the community. They serve the families, neighborhoods, schools, homeless people, and seniors of Fullerton.

In past year’s events, the day would be separated into three sections with the rally starting at 8 a.m., the project at 9:30 a.m. and the lunch and celebration at 12:30 p.m., however, most of this year’s project will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Over 2,200 people volunteered and got involved in the 2018 and 2019 events, but is expected that COVID-19 may affect the numbers for this year.

According to their Instagram, this year’s event will be COVID-19 friendly because the rally will be hosted virtually and the project sites will have limited capacity.

The project volunteering sign-ups went live on March 15, but there are still spots open. There are a total of 43 projects including city projects such as trail clean-ups, beautifications, and graffiti removals.

There are also encouragement projects to support healthcare workers, teachers, and other support staff during these troubling times.

There will also be a blood drive held by the American Red Cross in support of those who are chronically ill in the era of COVID-19. In addition to this, there will be more neighborhood and school projects that need volunteers. To see the rest of the available openings, click here.

Each project will have its own leader to guide the event and volunteers will receive a free T-shirt after they sign and turn in their liability forms to their chosen project’s leaders. The form is available in English and Spanish.

The event is organized by a non-profit organization called OC United. To learn more about what the organization does, visit their website here.

As always, the event is fully funded through donations from the local community and sponsors. Visit Love Fullerton’s website or contact OC United for more information.