Manufacturing Day welcomes high school students

Fullerton College held their 10th annual Manufacturing Day, with 106 high school students from Savanna High School in Anaheim, Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton, and La Vista/La Sierra High School in Fullerton.

Manufacturing Day is held every year, on the first Friday of Oct, and is great way to introduce high school students to manufacturing industries. “Fullerton College is more than happy to provide hands on demonstrations with instructors for students,” said Martha Payan-Hernandez, Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director.

“Career exploring is very important for high school students while they’re still in high school,” said Payan-Hernandez.

The printing department at Fullerton College demonstrated a graphic design activity where students were able to create their own labels using different fonts. Students observed how some of the robotics can cut different materials into foldable shapes. Screen printing was showcased so that the students could see how t-shirt graphics were made.

“As a take away I hope the students can appreciate the impact that print has on the world and how the technology in this industry is constantly evolving,” said Ben Cuatt, department coordinator of the printing and technology department.

While visiting the machine technology department, students learned about Mastercam a computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software program used by manufacturing professionals, such as machinists and computer numerical control (CNC) programmers.

“The manufacturing machines where very interesting. I feel like I had a good exposure to new avenues,” said Linda Palmisano, a student at La Vista High School.

3D scanning, also known as quality engineering, was demonstrated by the instructor to students. Some of the applications for 3D scanning can be used for video game models, shoes, and for reverse engineering. Instructors introduced how computer numerical control (CNC) machines operate and its many applications in machining out parts for motor cycles.

“I really liked the 3D printing on how technology allows you to turn nothing into something,” said Damian Villegas, a student at La Vista High School.

“Our main focus today was to expose students to the manufacturing process and encourage them to pursue their interest in manufacturing as it usually leads to well paid jobs,” said George Bonnand, machine technology instructor.

Students were then introduced to the manufacturing technology and welding department. Will Daniel, department chair, explained some of the different opportunities the welding industry can offer, such as working on pipelines, bridges, power-plants, or refineries.

Brendon Kirby, a manufacturing technology and welding professor said, “I want students to know that there is a passion for the welding industry here at Fullerton College,” he said. “Whether its for art, creativity, or industry we provide a welcoming environment for students to learn the skills necessary to advance to a career. We even have students that get hired before they can finish their welding certifications.”

Last but certainly not least students got to test their creativity in the fashion design and merchandising department. Students learned about measurements and how technology is applied to fashion and design.

Students practiced with computer assisted software to create patterns called the PAD system. A software designed to ease the workload of fashion designer and pattern designer with contemporary CAD software, facilitating higher flexibility for pattern and amp; marker design. Body scanning was also featured as it drew in a large portion of students to experiment with fashion designs on a digital avatar.

“Fashion and design students at Fullerton College have the opportunity to create their very own collection of patterns and colored garments from scratch to strive towards a fashion internship” said Renee Young, department chair of the fashion design and merchandising department. “The computer assisted technology we have allows students to increase their skills towards a successful career.”

