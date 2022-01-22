Many classes and student services start semester remote

Return to campus plans changed for the spring semester due to the COVID-19 omicron variant surge. An important thing to note is that most of the classes that were scheduled to be on campus will now begin the semester remotely.

Several changes were outlined in memos sent out last week. One memo was from the Interim President of Fullerton College, Gilbert J. Contreras, who explained expectations as students and staff continue to work remotely through Feb 4.

Spring Classes

— Most face-to-face classes will be moved to online formats until Feb 4.

— Some in-person classes will transition online or on Zoom for the entire semester.

— Classes moved to Zoom will be at the same time and day they would have been in-person.

— A faculty member will contact students scheduled to take in-person classes through email and/or Canvas.

— Students should be notified no later than Jan 21.

— If students do not hear from their instructor, they may call 714-992-7000 for assistance during normal business hours.

— Exceptions will be made for some classes where hands-on instruction requires in-person learning that cannot be replicated through remote instruction.

— Faculty in four divisions are considered exceptions, Physical Education, Fine Arts, Technology and Engineering, and Natural Sciences. Faculty who are willing to teach on campus from Jan 24 to Feb 4 should notify their Dean immediately for approval.

— Faculty with questions, concerns, or who need assistance teaching via Zoom for the first two weeks are encouraged to contact their Dean for assistance or alternatives.

Student Services

— The majority of student services will be offered remotely until Feb 7.

— Beginning Jan 24 daily hot meals, the food bank, library curbside pick-up, laptop pick-up, mailroom, and the Bookstore will operate with limited hours.

— The FC Return to the Hive webpage has updated hours of operation.

— Free COVID-19 testing is currently available Monday – Friday and will continue throughout the semester.

Students can continue to expect communications as adjustments are made across campus to change classes from in-person to Zoom temporarily while also preparing for the extension of remote services.

The other memo from Fred Williams, the interim chancellor of the district, detailed expectations for employees directing them to continue to work remotely through Feb 4, wherever possible. The memo also noted that effective Feb 7, employees are required to work on-site at least three days a week, with the intention to scale up as safety allows.