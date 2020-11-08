Many NOCCCD Board of Trustees members reelected in 2020

The road leading to the NOCCCD Board of Trustees’ election was bumpy, but the results are in.

For area four, consisting of La Habra and some of Fullerton, Evangelina Rea Rosales won over Miguel Alvarez. Rosales won with 57.09% to Alvarez’s 42.91% in Orange County. In Los Angeles County, Rosales won with 56.14% to Alvarez’s 43.86%.

Rosales earned her Associate’s degree at Cypress College. She is a professor at Golden West College and a previous professor at Fullerton College. She and her husband have lived in Fullerton for 26 years.

In area five, consisting of Anaheim with some of Yorba Linda and Placentia, Jacqueline Rodarte won over Dave Garcia-Gomez. Rodarte won with 65.13% to Garcia-Gomez’s 34.87% in Orange County. Rodarte was the incumbent and has served on the board since 2015 after being appointed.

Rodarte previously served as an intern at the White House Office of Personnel and worked on Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” program, she also is a Fullerton College Alumni.

Rodarte has not given a reaction to her reelection.

For area seven, consisting of La Habra, Brea, Yorba Linda, and some of Placentia, Ryan Bent won over Keri Kropke. Bent won with 55.38% to Keri Kropke’s 44.62% in Orange County. In Los Angeles County, Bent won with 56.06% to Kropke’s 43.94%.

Bent and Kropke’s race was surrounded in controversy from both sides, with Bent having been investigated over alleged violations of ethics and having interrupted a Fullerton College Associated Students meeting while Kropke was accused of harassing police in Brea.

As of Nov. 7, there are 94,281 votes left to be counted in Orange County.