Men’s Basketball loses first home game of season

Fullerton Men’s Basketball had a difficult game at home against Riverside Community College, losing 66-55 on Feb. 15.

The first half of the game was tight. The biggest lead of the first half was only six points by the Tigers.

In the first half’s final seconds, Hornets guard Kobe Newton made a 3-pointer from close to the half-court line before falling to the ground in pain. It is unclear exactly what happened, but Newton hit the ground, grabbing his foot after making the shot. Newton would not return for the second half.

“We don’t know what happened,” head coach Perry Webster said, “we think that a kid from the other team went underneath him on the shot, and he landed on his foot and rolled his ankle.”

Riverside would end the first half with a two-point lead 38-36, but the second half was an even more intense battle. There wasn’t much scoring in the second half, with both teams playing their best defense.

Tristan Williams and Ronnie Stapp were the high scorers for the Hornets, with 17 and 10 points, respectively, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Tiger’s onslaught.

As lightning flashed and hail fell outside the gym, the Hornets would take their first conference loss with a final score of 66-55.

After Newton’s injury in the first half, the Hornets have now lost three players to injury.

“Three really good guards are out. It definitely hurts not having those guys, but we can’t be in the business of making excuses,” Webster said after the game. “We got to be better.”

Fullerton ( 20-2 overall, 10-1 OEC) looks to get back to their winning ways with their next game at Saddleback College on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.