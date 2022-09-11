Fullerton College men’s soccer played with intensity despite the heat wave bringing temperatures over 90 degrees, but still came up short against Chaffey College in a home match on Wednesday.

The Hornets (1-3) fell to the Panthers (2-2) in a 3-1 loss.

The only Fullerton goal came at the 87:00 minute mark, by sophomore forward Diego Anaya.

Panthers freshman goalkeeper Jonathan Zepeda faced six shots on goal from the Hornets and had five saves, including blocking two one-on-one opportunities. Hornets goal keepers defended three shots on goal and had zero saves.

The match saw one penalty foul. Chaffey defensive player Erick Nuno received a yellow card in the second period after a hard tackle on the Fullerton side of the field.

A highlight showing Hornets defensive potential came in the second half, when they were able to clear the ball during a play in which a Panthers player was set perfectly to shoot and score.

“We just need to continue to work and get better everyday, ” said head coach Greg Aviles.

Aviles expects his team to improve as they continue to grow and prepare for conference play in a few weeks.

The Hornets next home game is against Oxnard College Condors Tuesday, September 13, at 4 p.m.