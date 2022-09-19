Fullerton men’s soccer hosted their first Orange Empire Conference match of the season at home against Cypress on Tuesday, Sept. 27 resulting in a 1-0 loss.

The Hornets’ record last season was 3-4-5 during the OEC, with one of their best games being a victorious 5-0 against Irvine Valley College.

The Hornets have been doing well in the season so far, coming into this game riding a three-game winning streak after handing the number one Fresno City College Rams (7-1-1) their first loss of the season.

Fullerton played with intensity throughout the whole game, but there was some weakness in their defense, causing them to come up short against the Chargers. Cypress sophomore forward, Raymond Ramirez, scored the first and only goal of the game during the first half.

“I think we just got to stay focused, we started off good, but we lost a few chances we had during the game” said sophomore outside back Zachary Shankar.

Chargers freshman defender, Jack Yeager, received a yellow card for a hard tackle during a 50-50 situation, but the Hornets didn’t capitalize off of this mistake.

“Obviously, it’s an unfortunate result. We didn’t play as well as we wanted to, but the other thing we can do as a team is continue to work,” said assistant head coach Ben Rogers. “Continue to get better and learn from this experience so that we can be focused on our next game.”

Fullerton College goalkeeper, Jose Estrada, did his best in the box, saving three shots at goal, but allowing one shot to go in.

“We just got to keep working. We got to show up every day to practice. Put in the work, stay focus and evaluate,” said Rogers. “Obviously, we’re going to go as coaches by watching every other soccer game and see the mistakes we make and just keep going from there.”

The Hornets (4-4-2, 0-1) will play away against Santiago Canyon College (4-3-1, 0-1) on Friday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m.