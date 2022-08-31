After winning their scrimmage against Norco College Mustangs last week, the Fullerton College Hornets opened their season with a loss at home against Bakersfield College, with a score of 1-2 on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The teams were in a deadlock until the game-winning goal at the 70-minute mark. At first, the goal seemed to be contested by the head referee, but after checking with his assistant, the referee allowed the goal to stand, resulting in a loss for Fullerton College.

Even with temperatures reaching 94 degrees, Fullerton College played with intensity from start to finish. They dictated the tempo of the game, ending the match with 69% possession. Bakersfield College took the lead at the 48-minute mark, capitalizing on a defensive error that led with a chip shot, also known as a lob shot, over the Hornets goalkeeper to score the first goal of the game.

The Hornets responded back with the help of freshman striker No. 9, Misael Gonzalez Lopez. The goal came early in the second half, with most of the game being played in the Bakersfield half of the field.

The Hornets had many opportunities to take the lead during the second half, but The Mustangs’ goalkeeper was in the right spot during all attempted goals.

“We have to play better. This is a learning experience for a lot of us, but we will grow, learn and adapt,” said Head Coach Greg Aviles. “We need to improve on all aspects. At this level you cannot have a little bit, you need to bring everything, every single time.”

Aviles expects his team to respond, knowing that they gave their all and did not get the result they desired.

The Hornets will have the opportunity to respond with their next game on Friday, September 2, at 5 p.m. against College of the Desert. This game is a part of the Mt. SAC invitational tournament, which runs from September 2-4.

*EDIT: THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN EDITED FOR ACCURACY