Men’s soccer’s historic season comes to an end with a loss to Oxnard

The Hornets season ends in round two of the SoCal Regionals as they lose to the Oxnard Condors 2-0 at home.

The Hornets entered Tuesday’s matchup on a four-game winning streak and looked to stay alive for a state championship and extend their win streak to five games.

The Hornets have impressed in their 2019 campaign as they have seven players that earned all Orange Empire Conference Honors, including head coach Greg Aviles.

The Hornets had to rise to the challenge as they face a tough Oxnard Condors team that went 16-3-3 in the regular season.

The Hornets took the field to start the game ambitious, with high intensity.

Fullerton played a strong defensive game as they covered the Condors in the first half.

Oxnard drew first blood as they scored first on a high kick to the top of the goal giving them a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Fullerton ended the first half with another opportunity off a corner kick but failed to convert the opportunity to a score.

Fullerton would head to half down 1-0 to the Condors.

As the second half took off, Fullerton had two shots on goal but failed to capitalize.

Oxnard capitalized on the miss, as they drove upfield on the unsettled Hornet defense.

After one shot missed the Condors connected on a kick in the corner of the goal, to give them a 2-0 lead.

The Hornets continued to press the goal but came up short on multiple opportunities.

Time expired and Fullerton was out of opportunities as the score remained 2-0, the 2019 season came to an end.

“It was a great run for us,” said head coach Greg Aviles

The Hornets accomplished a lot this season, and they achieved another OEC title. Seven players earned All-Conference Honors, and head coach Greg Aviles earned Coach of the Year.

Coach Aviles also expressed how excited he was that this team of predominately freshman matched last year’s group of players that were mainly sophomores. He is very optimistic about the future as this season ends and now it’s time to look forward to the next.

Though the season is over, the future is bright, with 31 freshman players returning next season.

