Mother’s Day Festivities

Mother’s Day is more than just the gifts you give. It’s about the time you spend showing appreciation and love towards your mom. Here are just a few ideas of local places to eat for Mother’s Day, and movies to watch once you’re home from the festivities.

Enjoy a scenic Mother’s Day brunch at the Fullerton Arboretum! The meal begins at 10:30 a.m. where seats are $65 each. Soak in the serenity of nature while spending time with your mom and dig into a hassle-free feast.

Indulge in a fancy meal with mom at the Summit House Restaurant in Fullerton. Their Mother’s Day menu will feature starters such as chesapeake crab cakes and hawaiian ahi sashimi. The Summit House will also be serving various soups and salads along with main course entrees including prime roast ribs of beef, twin maine lobster tails, a portobello tower and many other mouth watering options.

Down the road at Orange County Mining Company, there will be a Mother’s Day Brunch from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The restaurant is located in Orange and offers a beautiful view of Orange County from the top of a hill. Brunch will offer the restaurant’s Traditional Champagne.

After filling up at brunch, relax with your mom with some movies fit for the occasion.

Freaky Friday (2003)





Have a good laugh with the whole family watching this throwback of a movie. Starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, this film is centered around a mother and daughter who manage to switch bodies. The duo who typically have heated arguments have to then figure out how to live each others’ lives while trying to switch back.



Mamma Mia (2008)





Sing along with mom to the classic musical; Mamma Mia! With an all-star cast including Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried, a bride-to-be surprises her mother with three of her old lovers in an attempt to find out which one is her father.



What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)





Moms everywhere can relate to the struggles that come with pregnancy and motherhood. Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez star as two of the five mothers showcased in this movie as they bring comedy and pregnancy together. This heart warming film is relatable to all moms as it follows five interrelated couples and their experiences with pregnancy.

Whatever you end up doing with your family on Mother’s Day, enjoy spending quality time with your mom. Remind her how much you love her and show her the appreciation she deserves on this day dedicated to her motherhood.

