Munchie Monday Review: Clyde’s Hot Chicken

From portion size to seasoning, Clyde’s Hot Chicken is tender and packed full of flavor. Located just two blocks from Fullerton College on Harbor Boulevard, Clyde’s offers a small but well-done variety of chicken meals.

Clyde’s Original Sandwich, is two crispy chicken tenders topped with their southern slaw and pickles all piled on a fluffy brioche bun. The chicken was moist, tender and crunchy. The original seasoning blend on the chicken added a mild to medium spiciness that was cooled slightly by the slaw.

Another version of the original sandwich is The Skinny Chick. It has all the same toppings of the original, except the chicken tenders are not breaded. The chicken, slaw, pickles and bun are a great combination, as the flavors don’t overwhelm each other.

Not interested in sandwiches? Clyde’s also offer chicken strips. They come piled on top of a slice of bread and with a side of dipping sauce. The satisfying crunch of the breading on the chicken, along with the full spice of the seasoning, all dipped in the side sauce was a delicious combination. The dipping on it’s own was not spicy but had creamy texture with a slightly tangy taste that worked well with the chicken strips.

Looking for some spicy chicken? Clyde’s offers four heat levels starting with the non-spicy naked, then works up the heat scale with original, hot as cluck, and 1930s.

To add to the meal, Clyde’s Hot Chicken also offers several sides to choose from.

One of the sides is the Mac Salad. It is a balanced combination of the soft pasta with an added crunch from the bell peppers and celery. The salad has a small amount of dressing leaving this tasting light and refreshing.

If the chicken ends up being too spicy, then try one of the classic milkshakes to the help cut the heat with three flavors vanilla, strawberry and chocolate.

Clyde’s Hot Chicken is a great place to grab a meal and hang out with friends any time of the day, they also have a breakfast menu. The food is a bit messy, but worth every bite.

They are open Monday – Thursday from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight at 513 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92832.

