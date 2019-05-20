Myrna Gillas jumped above the rest to become the 2019 the High Jump State Champion.

Fullerton College lady Hornets ended their season at the State Track and Field Championships at San Mateo College on May 17th and 18th. Sophomore

As the All-American, sophomore Myrna Gillas took first place at the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) state championships Gillas’ winning high jump measured 1.70-meters, or 5-foot-7. She also completed for state champion in the long jump event where she finished in seventh place with her 17-foot-10.25 season best jump.

“It feels really good to be the state champ. It makes me want to do better and train more,” Gillas said.

At the start of the season Gillas described a hunger to win, which drove her to prepare for the win at each track meet. Throughout the season, Gillas showed improvement and continued with its peak as she was determined to make it to state.

The growing improvements allowed Gillas the confidence to compete without overthinking. Where she is usually overthinking or super nervous, during state a calmness came over her. This calmness gave Gillas the ability to compete against the best in the state and win.

Gillas started competing in track and field when she was a junior at El Dorado High School in Placentia. She participated in various sports to keep active and break out of her shell. Gills stated that participating in sport allowed to break out of the shy and quiet stage.

“In my junior year I joined just for fun … it sparked my passion for track and the adrenaline when you go to the meets. It’s very fun honestly,” Gillas said.

Along with the long and high jumps Gillas has competed in the 100 and 400-meter hurdles events. The 1.70-meters jump at state was not the first time she successfully completed that height. She had previously cleared that height during practice and brought that success to state. During the off season she will continue to train and improve her jumps.

“I am so happy and I’m definitely ready to jump higher,” Gillas said.

Gillas wants to continue her track and field career for as long as she can. The ultimate dream of being able to compete in the Olympics is not out the question for her. Although, Gillas will continue to pursue her career in track and field she will also work towards her degree in nursing.

“I want to help nonprofit organizations more so families and anyone who can’t afford healthcare can get it,” Gillas said.

On the other end of the field, freshman Alicia Victoria joined Gillas at the CCCAA state championships competing in the 400m Hurdles. She ran her best time of the year with 1:05.68 earning fifth place even in the mist of all the rain.

“This was definitely a good race, and I’m very excited to be here,” Victoria said.

The ladies both brought the hardware home as they put an end to their season. Together they finished in 18th place with 16 points scored for the weekend.

0 Shares









