Native American Faculty and Staff Alliance seeks entries for logo design contest

The newly formed Native American Faculty and Staff Alliance (NAFSA) is holding a contest, looking for help from NOCCCD students to design a logo representing Native American Indian heritage or culture.

The contest is being held from March 26 until May 5. Submissions must be sent via email in PDF or EPS format to NativeArtContest@nocccd.edu. Entries must be submitted by 10 p.m. No late entries will be accepted.

A winner will be chosen by NAFSA members and a cash prize will be awarded. The cash prize will consist of a $100 first-place winner and two $50 second-place winners. They will all be notified by email.

“Quality, pertinence to Native American Indian heritage or culture, creativity of the work submitted, and usability for NAFSA logo development are the primary considerations in determining who receives the awards,” NAFSA states in the contest rules.

As stated in its mission statement, NAFSA believes that international education advances learning and helps others foster a better understanding and respect of diverse backgrounds. The non-profit association aspires to have higher education integrate international education perspectives into teaching, research and service missions; they do so, by adhering to a plan to “educate, advocate, and innovate.”

Eligibility for the contest consists of the following requirements:

Original work must be completed by a current or former student of either Fullerton, Cypress College or North Orange Continuing Education. By submitting, students warrant the submission is their own original work. All entries must be 2-D and fit the following requirements:

Art reflects Native American Indian heritage or culture

Color: Black and white version, designed to work on both a white and black background. Artist can also specify a CMYK 1-color version if desired.

Scalable Vector (Illustrator) image submitted as high-resolution PDF or EPS format (300 dpi).

Completely fill out one form for each entry. No submission fee for entry.

Students can also find additional resources to ensure art properly reflects Native American Indian heritage or culture through the following websites: Britannica: Native American Art, the Denver Art Museum: Indigenous Arts of North America, the National Museum of the American Indian and Portland Art Museum: Native American Art.

Selected artwork of contest winner and honorable mentions will be on digital display in the fall. Entries may also be featured in physical displays in 2021–2022 or after campuses reopen. The finalists and winner will also be invited to a virtual reception.

NAFSA contact information is on the NOCCCD website and updates are on Instagram @nocccd_nafsa.