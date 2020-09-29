New Positive Coronavirus Case at Fullerton College

A student attending an in-person lab at Fullerton College has tested positive for coronavirus. The last time they were seen in class was September 22, and they showed no symptoms.

The next day the student notified their instructor that they were exposed to the virus off-campus. The student then took a lab test on Friday. Yesterday the test came back positive.

Fullerton College reports that the students in the lab wore masks and maintained social distancing during the time of the exposure. Students and instructors have been disinfecting their workspaces while custodial staff disinfects the classrooms.

The lab the student attended has since transferred to online learning that will continue until October 7. This will allow time for the classmates to self-quarantine for 14 days, as per the CDC recommendation.

The other three sections of the in-person lab are not required to follow through with the quarantine, but they will also transition to online learning while the instructor stays home.

Fullerton College stresses that it is important for students to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or if they believe that they have been in contact with someone with symptoms. Students in face-to-face classes have already received instructions from faculty about this semesters safety measures. In addition, on-campus students are told to review a self-assessment form before coming to class each day.