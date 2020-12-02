Nicki Minaj’s new docuseries is an intimate view of her life and coming to HBOMax

In honor of the 10th Anniversary of her debut album “Pink Friday,” rapper Nicki Minaj has announced a new docuseries coming to HBO Max.

In a video posted to Twitter, Minaj dropped the surprise that her followers and fans can expect a new docuseries highlighting where she is in her life right now and what she’s been up to.



The announcement comes in the form of a personal video from Minaj herself where she mentions the docuseries will be coming very soon and will offer a raw and unfiltered look at her personal life and professional journey thus far.



The popular rap artist had been hinting in the days before her announcement that something special was coming that her fans could enjoy, especially in this unprecedented time where live concerts and events aren’t possible. Her fans, called the “Barbz,” eagerly waited for the announcement to drop and weren’t disappointed when it did.



The replies to her announcement are filled with responses of enjoyment in typical “Barbz” fashion. These are just a few of the words said from several different accounts.

“Here for it!!!” Twitter user @HoneyMacQueen said.



“Now I have to get an HBOMAX OMGG but anything for the queen,” Twitter user @BronxBornBarb said.



“This is EVERYTHING OMG THANK YOU, QUEEN,” Twitter user @Dutch101_ said.



Her debut album, “Pink Friday,” first hit the music scene in November of 2010 and broke down many barriers for women in the rap genre. Considering it was her first full-length album, she managed to have several notable features including Eminem, Rihanna, Drake, and Kanye West.



The critically acclaimed album went on to debut at number two on the Billboard 200 and ultimately went on to reach number one on the charts. She was also nominated for Best Rap Album and Best New Artist at the 54th Grammy awards in 2012 for the album.



Speaking from the sales and overall acclaim standpoint, the album was ground-breaking in the industry and successful in the rap realm. For this reason, a brand new documentary-style series being announced on the anniversary of its release could be considered a big deal to many of her fans and followers alike.



Most recently Minaj gave birth to her first child and along with her new motherly duties, the COVID-19 pandemic is also still in effect. Therefore, the rap artist has not been able to publicly interact with her fans as much as she usually would be able to. This upcoming docuseries gives her fans something to look forward to.



The details of the docuseries have remained under wraps and there is currently no release date announced.

For the newest information and impending release date details, visit @HBOMax, @HBOMaxPop, and @BronStudios on Twitter.

