Opinion: Celebrating without masks during the COVID-19 pandemic is risky

On a Tuesday morning, the winner of the 2020 presidential election was projected, which made the whole world stare at their TV and cell phone screens in shock and in the mood to celebrate the loss President Donald Trump took.

However, some of the citizens of the United States completely forgot about the pandemic for a bit. Major cities like Los Angeles, New York and Chicago were celebrating.

People were dancing, singing, laughing, and crying in the middle of the streets. Some people were wearing masks due to the COVID-19 rules and some were not. Yes, it is completely fine to celebrate but may be outside of one’s property or by following social distancing and mask-wearing rules. Coronavirus did not go away just because Trump lost the 2020 election.

It is not a good idea to celebrate with strangers around the city wearing no mask and with zero social distancing taking place. The thought of the health of our elders should be the first thing in mind.

There are multiple alternatives to celebrate Trump’s projection to lose the 2020 election. Here’s a list of things people could’ve done safely at home instead of outside risking one’s health and others as well.

1. Bake cake, cookies, cupcakes, to celebrate

2. Have a safe party with the people in the household

3. Celebrate on social media apps and websites

4. Cook a favorite meal

It’s understandable that this year’s election was the main focus on November and it made everyone anxious and impatient which pushed COVID-19 to the side, no one in the United States thought that Trump 2020 was actually an expiration date until the winner was announced.

American citizens completely forgot about COVID-19 and brushed off the safety protocols because their main focus was on the 2020 election winner and loser.

Hopefully, everyone that celebrated with a lot of strangers in the streets was able to self-quarantine after the big party was over because the COVID-19 era will only get worse if people don’t follow the rules. Everyone wants this pandemic era to end but how is that possible when the rules are ignored?

Orange County COVID-19 cases are only rising each day and month from the results that are shown by the Orange County health care agency. According to the OC health care agency, 14,561 tests for one day were reported, 746 are hospitalized as of right now, and 17 deaths were reported today.

How can everything go back to normal when COVID-19 cases are only rising. The COVID-19 rules are easy to follow, so why isn’t it taken seriously? It doesn’t hurt to keep six feet away from people and wear a mask. If anything six feet distancing should be appreciated, why would anyone want to be very close to people in the middle of a pandemic, that’s gross.

No one should be celebrating outside with zero social distancing taking place in Orange County, who knows what else could happen if everything doesn’t get better or how long it would take to get everything back to normal again.

It’s all right to celebrate all day but do it safely. Follow the rules and just keep it simple so all of this can be done with already. People are fed up and exhausted with this quarantine era, why make it worse and continue to be in this era instead of working together and follow the rules to end this pandemic officially.

Wear a mask, stay clean, stay at home, and social distance. Follow the basic COVID-19 guideline rules It’s not hard.