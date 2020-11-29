Opinion: Creative Network App can Pave the Way for New Writers of Hollywood

The new Impact Creative System is a new app for screenwriters and in hopes that it will give new writers or unrecognizable writers a chance to have their stories be heard.

And now an app calls the Creative Network is on the work on being launched. The app has the potential to change the way Hollywood’s networking system works and the entertainment industry.

The Impact Creative System program was created by two filmmakers, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The purpose of this app is to find talented writers easily. If it’s successful, it would expand to producers-directors, etc.

The program was meant to solve some issues of finding a screenwriter in Hollywood since it mainly relies on finding the right people and that can be difficult.

“It’s called ‘development hell’ for a reason,” said Howard in an interview, “It’s not just hard, it’s deeply flawed.”

And most new screenwriters wouldn’t be able to have opportunities to share their work because they don’t have enough connections to land a job for a film or a tv show.

One of the biggest advantages of using the Impact Creative System is that screenwriters who haven’t had the chance to show their work will be able to get noticed easily. The app is designed so the producers can find a particular writer for their story.

They can easily search for what they’re looking for like a horror screenwriter and once they find that person, they can just look at the person’s samples or their past work. And if they like their work, they contact the person right there and then. It’s that easy.

The app can also be used to expand the diversity among the screenwriters regarding gender, sexuality, and race to diversify the writing rooms for the film.

This is another good thing because activists are always stating that Hollywood should be more diverse on-screen and behind the screen. And this app will able to help look for someone in the minority group and will do a good job in the screenplay.

Even on Twitter, they would post auditions for screenwriters and they put the criteria of what kind of screenwriter that producers or executives are looking for. And they’d set the deadline for the applications.

This app could change how people network with others because before you’d had to contact agencies and hope you find the right person for the job. But with Impact Creative, it’s much easier to access for both the writers and executives and look at their pitch.

So far, some of the writers who have been part of the program, have been successful in getting their pitch or script accepted through it.

Bryan Cogman, a “Games of Thrones” screenwriter used an early version of the app and was searching for a female writer who has an interest in action and comic book programs. He was able to find what he was looking for and has been proud of working with her.

You can learn more about the program by going to their website https://impactcreativesystems.com/ or their Twitter account.