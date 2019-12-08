Opinion: Do schools actually kill creativity?

Ken Robinson presented a Ted Talk that was nineteen minutes and twenty- two seconds on “Do schools kill creativity?”. Although not many people would agree with what he has to say including me.

In his ted talk, he discusses how school kills creativity because society created this structure where you have to get a diploma, bachelors and even masters. This creates a shift in education which he believes we as a whole need to rethink our view of intelligence. Robinson believes that the process of having original ideas have more value than what we as students learn in schools.

There still are some people that hold onto and practice their artistic abilities. In my point of view, there is a time and a place for everything no matter the circumstance or hobby. The topic of growing up has a lot to do with the way most people think.

As people get older, they are more focused on what career path will make them the most earnings. The more intense the career is, the greater the pay may be; many people use money as an incentive to live a more comfortable life meaning that any art interests are simply put on hold.

From my perspective, schools do not kill creativity, they only focus and prepare you for real life. There are multiple ways on how a person can manage to be a creative person as well as going to school and making something of themselves.

Yes, artistic abilities are very much useful if you are rather successful. It is not promised that a job opportunity will come up, but the select few make a generous living (artists, makeup artists, photographer, author, designer, music choreographer, dancer, etc.).

In a country that is heavily based on education, if not entirely, strictly intertwining math, English, and sciences, studying art in schools would not be as beneficial to a person for their long term career. There is no secure job opportunity in the field of arts.

Robinson made some clear points that as we move forward into the future, education will be less valuable as more and more people are expected to attend and graduate with a degree in STEM fields. My main concern with Robinson’s idea is, how will a person make a living off being a dance teacher? Very few people get the opportunity of making this idea somewhat unrealistic.

Arts are very interesting and fascinating, I will agree on that topic, yet how beneficial can it really be? A wiser, more logical route would be to go to college for a career that interests a person and once they have graduated/completed the required schooling take up a hobby involving the arts. Artistic abilities will not be “wasted” they will just be utilized in a more secure setting.

This path acts as a “win-win” because the career field of choice will most likely give them that financial stability that then gives them the opportunity to pursue the true artistic capabilities that they crave to put to work. Meaning, once the person has their professional career going and started there is extra money in supply that will make it way easier to find a weekend or part-time job involving their artistic passion.

