Opinion: Should All Orange County Events Be Postponed Until 2021?

Covid-19 has affected the world since mid-March and events all over California have been postponed or canceled until 2021. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti brought up the issue on Apr. 13 in his weekly briefing. What does this mean for the Orange County events?

Should Orange County postpone all 2020 events including concerts, fairs and sporting events until 2021?

It is not an easy decision because employees that work at the Orange County Fair, Honda Center, Angel Stadium and other businesses have been affected by not having an income to support themselves or their families. However, everyone needs to follow the social distancing protocol to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa has officially canceled the 23-day fair, which was voted by the OC Fair and Events Center Board of Directors, due to the coronavirus. Last year, the fair’s attendance was almost 1.4 million, according to the L.A. Times.

As a result, the rest of Orange County should follow the decision of the OC Fair board to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. The following events that were to take place at the OC Fair and Event Center have also been canceled for 2020:

– SoCal Sanitary Supply Show: May 6.

– Goat Yoga Experience: May 9.

– OC PolyFest: May 9-10.

– FamFest: June 20-21.

Other Orange County events have been put on hold to follow California Governor Gavin Newson’s order to avoid large gatherings of 250 or more, during the coronavirus outbreak.

Professional sports in Orange County and throughout the United States have been put on hold until the respective leagues come up with a decision to postpone the season entirely or continue the season without fans.

According to the NBA, players can work out at their training facilities starting May 8, in states that do not have the “Safer at Home” protocol in place.

There have been many opinions on how the MLB should start the 2020 season, which was originally scheduled for a March 26 start. Holding games in Arizona or Florida, where spring training takes place, is an option but nothing has been confirmed.

News of major events postponements can cause distress because sports, concerts and other events can be an escape for many FC students and OC residents. Everyone needs to look at the bigger picture and see that everyone’s health will be in jeopardy if these events continue in 2020.

All major and final events should be postponed until there is a vaccine for the coronavirus, but right now people should be following social distancing and staying 6 feet apart from each other.