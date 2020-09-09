Opinion: Should Angel Stadium Serve As A Polling Place For The 2020 Elections?

The value of voting has pushed the envelope in 2020. The NBA was the first league to commit to having their arenas serve as polling places for the 2020 presidential election.

The Honda Center is the first Orange County arena to serve as a drive-thru police place. Now, what about Angel Stadium?

Similar to the Honda Center, Angel Stadium should allow citizens to vote in their car especially during the pandemic. These stadiums are a better fit as polling stations because of the capacity that they can hold and continue to practice social distancing rather than a common polling place such as schools and churches.





According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Orange County’s population in 2019 was recorded at 3.176 million. During the 2016 presidential election, there were 1.092 million Orange County residents that voted.

Each voice matters for the 2020 presidential election and it is important for every single Orange County resident to have the chance to make a difference.

The stadium is currently owned by the City of Anaheim Convention, Sports, and Entertainment Department and holds 45,050 people.

Staples Center, Dodger Stadium, The Forum, and The Banc of California Stadium are the arenas and stadiums that have made the decision to promote the power of voting in Los Angeles. Now, it’s time for Orange County voters to continue their civic duty.

Since the stadium is publicly owned, it may be more complicated to get the green light. However, it should be a top priority to turn the home of the Angels into a polling station to empower different generations to cast their vote.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James agreed to join forces to have the Chavez Ravine become the first Major League Baseball stadium to serve as a polling station. James created More Than a Vote, a group that Is awareness of voter suppression is just one way that athletes are creating social change.

It is time for the rest of MLB, including the Angels to step up and follow the Dodgers to help people get out and vote in this critical time.

There are currently no plans to switch Angel Stadium to a polling center, but will there be any plans? It would mean that the city of Anaheim is taking the right steps to promote change in the country.

The first step is to be registered to vote. Visit RegisterToVote.ca.gov or https://www.ocvote.com/registration/register-to-voteon how to register for the 2020 election.