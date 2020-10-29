OPINION: The top 5 Halloween candies

Halloween is arguably a favorite holiday among college students. So many factors play into the reasoning behind this, from the costumes to the Halloween movies and the spooky drive-thru haunts thanks to COVID-19.

Of course, a big part of Halloween is the candy. Although trick-or-treating may be different this time around, there has to be candy on Halloween.

Sure candy is available all year round, but something about Halloween candy just tastes better. There are even some less popular candies that are finally brought into the spotlight by candy givers.

Here is a debatable ranking of the top 5 Halloween candies, from the worst to the best:

5. M&M’s

M&M’s are good, they are just chocolate with an outer coating but the colors make it fun and the size of the pieces makes it easy to eat. The peanut M&M’s are better. Kim Kardashian West went viral on Twitter after showing the internet how to properly eat M&M’s. After microwaving them, the eating experience changes.

4. Twix

Something about the snap of the biscuit in a Twix with the caramel and the chocolate just feels right. Who really cares if it is a Left Twix or Right Twix? They both taste absolutely delicious.

3. Kit Kat

Wafers are a treat on their own, but chocolate-covered wafers are on a whole other level. Kourtney Kardashian claims to have a life-changing method of eating a Kit Kat. The bigger bars are meant for sharing, but in most cases, they are eaten by one person.

2. Snickers

Snickers should be considered gourmet chocolate. The different layers, the pull from the caramel and the crunch of the peanuts; it’s unmatched.

1. REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups

REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups is the champion. How can anyone go wrong with peanut butter and chocolate? That is, of course, if you are not allergic to peanuts. REESE’S also has special Halloween peanut butter cups that are shaped like pumpkins and ghosts. They just released new Franken-Cups that are the classic REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups but the bottom half is a green creme base.

And yes, candy corn did not make it to the top 5. It wouldn’t have made it to the top 10, 20, or 30. Although it is the candy of Halloween, can everyone agree that it is absolutely disgusting and should be illegal?

American comedian Lewis Black famously said, “All the candy corn that was ever made was made in 1911.”

With all candies considered, Ferrero Rocher is king and people should really think about giving those out when regular trick-or-treating returns. But until then, there are many Halloween activities that can be COVID-friendly alternatives.