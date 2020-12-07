Opinion: Twitter and Instagram’s new updates are useless and may deter their younger demographic

Twitter and Instagram had made new updates to the social media and already has many users in rage over the changes or additions they have made. And it’s understandable as the changes they’ve made unnecessary or shouldn’t be on the app.

The first thing that’s kind of irritating is the way Instagram formatted the home page. They changed where users can add a post from the bottom center to the top right corner. Though this is pretty small it’s a bit annoying in figuring out where it is now.

In place of it is the reels which was the latest addition. This is unnecessary since people can still look at reels on the discovery page. it doesn’t make sense why there would be a section solely for reels where it can still be seen somewhere else.

Even for the post tab, Instagram has also decided to combine stories posts live, and reels. This is still a small issue but it was much easier to have one section to just make posts and another to make stories, reels or go live.

Another complaint about Instagram is that they’re pushing towards shopping on it. This is kind of useless because most people who sell stuff just promote it on their account and they provide a link to their own website.

Instagram isn’t the first place people would go to the shop. They use it to socialize, not shop around.

Now for Twitter, it added stories like many other social media has done. One difference is that after a story has been seen, it won’t be shown again.

This is also unnecessary since it’s most likely that people who used Twitter are also Instagram or Snapchat users. Instagram or Snapchat is usually the first place to go to if users want to upload a story.

Twitter is also a media where people can just tweet and look at others’ posts. That’s also how they know what’s the latest news or what’s trending. This is what makes Twitter different than all the other social media.

Stories will probably be used, but might not be used much since Twitter is normally used for posting random tweets without having to provide a picture.

Twitter isn’t the safest place when it comes to having certain beliefs and tweeting them out. This could instantly cause a lot of hate and threats. It’s more for keeping up to date on what’s trending and less for socializing with friends and family.

Regarding the future for both platforms, Twitter will still be the go-to for anything trending because it’s the only one that has that. Instagram still has some stuff that is better like being able to discover more content through Instagram’s algorithm.

People could start going towards TikTok to watch funny videos and make their own content. Social media isn’t always taken so seriously.

A lot of people dislike it because they believe TikTok ruins certain songs. There have been examples where a song blows up exclusively because of TikTok.

There have also been controversies when creators who are people of color claimed that they’re being suppressed because they’re not getting recognition for the trend they started but is given to white TikTok creators.

Tiktok was also accused of censoring posts that involved the Black Lives Movement with George Floyd tags.

As long as there are still dislikes towards the media platform, not a huge amount of people would start joining it anytime soon.

People will still use Instagram Twitter, but Tiktok is taking a hold of the younger demographic.