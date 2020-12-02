Opinion: Why The Grammys are Corrupted

The Weeknd has accused the Grammys of being corrupted on Twitter after getting snubbed of every nominations. And even though Recording Academy Chief, Harvey Mason Jr., addressed it, doesn’t change the fact that the Grammys is in fact corrupted.

The possible reason why he called them corrupted along with many angry fans, is that it just didn’t make sense why he wasn’t nominated for at least album of the year

The singer made hits after hits with his album The After Hours. He made billions of views with his singles Blinding Lights, In Your Eyes, and Heartless.

He also topped iTunes R&B chart with his album, single and music video. So it obviously was going to create some confusion as to why he wasn’t nominated for any awards.

The Grammys have been known to be shady when it comes to getting certain artists to perform but then started to have arguements over them. As a result, it leads to the artist getting snubbed.

There have been reports that there was a bit of a dispute between The Weeknd committee and the executive when it came to him performing on the Super Bowl Halftime show.

The Halftime show was set after the Grammys so there could be a reason. But the team reported it they already came to an agreement.

Though fans aren’t letting it slide since the situation is similar to Ariana Grande in regards to issues with the producers of the show which led her doing the performance at all despite she was nominated.

And then the following year when she did perform and was nominated she was snubbed of every single category she was in even though she had topped charts with her singles and album, Thank You Next.

R&B are always featured in the show with different categories. At some point, the show had made a separate category for best progressive R&B album and best R&B album so they can appropriate the sub genre.

But it doesn’t stop from the show from not being able to identify what’s R&B. Justin Bieber had also tweeted that the Grammys mis categorized his song “Yummy” as a pop song when he intended as R&B as well as the rest of the album.

And like Justin Bieber, other artist are also following up on The Weeknd’s post with Niki Minaj commenting on how the Grammys also snubber her for Best New Artist.

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 song simultaneously charting on Billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade-went on to inspire a generation,” Minaj said in a tweet, “They gave it to the white man Bon Iver.”

Even Drake who has won many Grammys in the past had stated the Grammys should be replaced on his Instagram stories.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” Drake said, “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they can’t just can’t their ways.”