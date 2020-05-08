Orange County Businesses After Covid-19

There have been many efforts too quickly and effectively reopen Orange County businesses since the beginning of the pandemic but how will the businesses look once they reopen? There will be many obstacles that Orange County will have to face once normalcy slowly returns to society.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 unanimously on Apr. 28 to give strict guidelines to help businesses reopen when it is safe to do so. Now, Orange County businesses will have to operate under new rules after the coronavirus pandemic.

“These guidelines are to give businesses the confidence to function within the state recommendations but with necessary safety precautions. We want to let the public know if they visit a business, there are ways to protect themselves and those around them,” said Supervisor Don Wagner.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors including Chairwoman and Supervisor Wagner advise the public and all businesses to follow the guidelines. For more information on the guidelines, please click here.

As of May 7, Orange County has had 3,004 confirmed coronavirus cases. With that there have also been 65 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 according to the OC Health Care Agency.

Despite Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Safer at Home” order that will be lifted on May 15, Newsom is allowing some businesses to reopen on May 8. Once residents start to transition back into their normal lives, there will be many obstacles that the businesses will have to face to remain safe.

Orange County businesses will have to protect their customers and their employees by removing tables to promote social distancing while dining in a restaurant. Everyone will have to get used to the norm of how their favorite restaurants and retail stores will now operate after the coronavirus pandemic.

Do people have their keys, wallet, and phone before they leave the house? Now, people must check if they have their face mask before they leave their house because there is a possibility of people still having to wear face masks to get the service they need.

People have to understand that the new Orange County guidelines for businesses for benefiting everyone in society to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. This will be one of many obstacles that Orange County businesses will have to face.

How will the Orange County businesses be affected if the beaches remained closed? If the beaches do open, will there be overcrowding, similar to the Huntington Beach protests? Social distancing will be emphasized every day, but the main concern will be if people practice social distancing.

People will always have concerns with being in contact with people while being at a restaurant, beach, or a department store. There could be a chance where people are too afraid to run errands and businesses have to be prepared for that and shop online.

Along with other counties in California, Orange County will have to enforce Gov. Newsom’s orders until further notice.