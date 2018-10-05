Orange County hosts the 8th largest auto show in the country

The 2018 OC Auto Show lineup includes more than 600 domestic and import coupes, sedans, SUVs and trucks on display for public viewing.

Attendees can also test drive from 19 popular car manufactures that include Ford, Honda, and Toyota.

After test driving the new 2019 Toyota Camry located on the second floor of the convention center, Cypress College student Andre Mayen was convinced he would purchase a Camry in the near future.

“The car drove so smooth and it was just as I imagined it. After test driving it, I’m really passionate about getting a Toyota Camry hopefully next year,’ Mayen said after his test drive with the car.

Camp Jeep is another driving course that intrigued many OC Auto Show attendees. Through this program, Professional drivers take passengers on an interactive adventure through an off-road obstacle course.

Camp Jeep also featured the iconic “Jeep Mountain”, which is an 18-foot, 35-degree hill climb. Which includes three-wheeling over Camp Jeep’s Trail Rated Pass, and a stretch of terrain that simulates fallen logs; according to the Auto Show’s press release on their website.

Besides giving attendees the opportunity to prospect and test drive potential cars to purchase from a wide price range to choose from, the exotic gallery made a return exhibiting the multi-million dollar exotic car collection at the OC Auto Show.

In the exotic gallery, fans are able to walk around and experience first-hand the feeling with being only a couple feet away from their favorite world-renowned exotic cars brands like Ferrari and Lamborghini.

“It’s pretty cool. I like coming here because it’s less crowded than the LA Auto Show and you can still see all the manufactures that you want,” car enthusiast Eugene Eustaquil stated with regards to what the OC Auto Show has to offer its guests.

In addition to having the market and exotic cars on display, commercial vehicles had their own section in the SoCal Work Truck and Van Show located near the Dodge Ram test driving area.

Many 2019 models of trucks and vans from Chevrolet and Ram to Mercedes Benz and Isuzu were on display for potential suitors.

Most car manufacturers featured a hybrid or electric version to their models and made sure to highlight the efficiency and how environmentally sound their cars are in their presentations.

There are two food designed areas in the showroom at the OC Auto Show, where the public can purchase and enjoy their meal without having to leave the Anaheim Convention Center

For those who are Angels Baseball fans, reliever pitcher Keynan Middleton will have a meet and greet with fans on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 2pm in the Toyota section of the show.

For more information on ticket pricing and schedules about the 2018 Orange County International Auto Show, visit their website.

0 Shares









