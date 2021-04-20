Orange County shooting suspect should not have been able to own a firearm

The man charged with killing four people in Orange should not have been allowed to purchase or own any firearm due to a California statute prohibiting anyone convicted of certain misdemeanor offenses from purchasing a firearm within 10 years of conviction.

Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, was convicted of battery in 2015. This conviction should have prevented him from buying guns or ammo at any legal firearm dealer that conducts a required background check.

Penal Code 29805, passed in 2011, is supposed to prevent people with convictions from owning firearms. Under the penal code, there are about 40 misdemeanor convictions that carry a 10-year firearm ban. These include battery, threats and stalking, among others.

Proposition 63 was passed in 2016, adding stricter gun control laws to the state of California. This law requires background checks for ammunition, a court process for removing firearms from individuals upon convictions of certain crimes and restrictions of large-capacity magazines.

It is unclear how Gonzalez obtained the firearm and ammo but the tragic shooting in Orange that took four lives raises questions on whether California can enforce its strict gun control laws.