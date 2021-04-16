Orange County to shut down 2 COVID-19 testing super sites at the end of April.

Orange County officials announced April 12 that two of its largest testing sites, the Anaheim Convention Center and the OC Fair & Event Center, will be closing effective Friday, April 30.

With the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines increasing and more testing options available, health officials say there is less demand for large testing sites or “super-sites.”

The OC Fair & Event Center is located at 88 Fair Dr. in Costa Mesa. At this site, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is provided by 360 Clinic, a group of healthcare providers dedicated to helping the community. Guests enter through Gate 4.

The Anaheim Convention Center is located at 800 W. Katella Ave. Visitors enter from West Street where drive-thru testing is also offered by 360 Clinic.

Both sites require an appointment to receive a COVID-19 test.

For more information about testing, visit 360 clinic’s website.