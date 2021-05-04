Orange County’s 4th District job fair to provide job access and resources

Orange County’s 4th District is hosting a job fair over Zoom Wednesday, May 5, for people currently seeking employment in the Northern OC region.

Attendees can access the virtual job expo on their electronic notebooks, tablets and smartphones. A webcam is not required unless applicants want to use it since the fair will primarily be held over Zoom.

It is not mandatory to stay for the entire four hours of the fair.

For students who do not have access to a computer or internet connection, The Orange County Public Library branches in Tustin, Aliso Viejo and Garden Grove can provide access. Students must register for the job fair first, then click on the link provided to register with one of the libraries.





The Orange County One-Stop Center is another source for computer and internet use, via appointment, at (714) 241-4900.

After registering, it is recommended that students prepare and treat it as a job interview, including updating resumes, researching employers that will be present, deciding which ones to chat with and preparing questions to ask during the job fair.

The One-Stop Center also assists students by offering services on resume writing, interview techniques, job searching and mock interviews.

The Saddleback Church Career Coaching Ministry is an additional source offering assistance to students with interview preparation, using LinkedIn and one-on-one coaching. To find out more, visit their website.

For the best experience, students should access the virtual event using Chrome or Firefox web browsers. Others like Safari, Internet Explorer 11, and Microsoft Edge will work but participants will not be able to see presentations or video chat with employers.

The virtual job fair will be a great opportunity for students who lost their job during the initial effects of the pandemic to find employment or for those who would like to contact employers in the area.

Registration for the job fair is available by visiting the Orange County One-Stop Center website.

