Orange police decline to release 9-minute bodycam footage of March shooting

The Orange Police Department (OPD) held a last-minute press conference to release additional details and relevant video footage of the mass shooting in Orange last month.

The meeting was planned for 11:30 a.m. today but was delayed an hour.

“We had intended on releasing body-worn camera footage from the initial officers who responded on the scene and engaged the suspect,” said Lt. Jennifer Amat of the OPD. “However, moments ago, the Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer notified our chief that the release of this video may impact the successful prosecution of the case.”

Spitzer asked Chief Thomas Kisela of the OPD not to release any more information about the case at this time. According to Spitzer, the OPD had a nine-minute “Critical Incident Video” prepared to release to the public for transparency of the officer-involved shooting.

The video allegedly contains two 911 calls, details of the items found in the suspect’s possession and body-worn camera footage showing the officer-involved shooting with numerous gunshots.

“While new laws require your department to release videos after the incident occurs, there are exceptions when there is an on-going criminal prosecution. I am asking you to utilize the exception not to release the evidence,” Spitzer wrote in a letter to Kisela.

The OCDA office charged the defendant with four counts of special circumstances murder, one count of attempted murder, and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer. Spitzer has yet to decide whether or not to seek the death penalty in this case.

The only update provided was the current conditions of the surviving female victim and the suspect in custody, both of whom continue to be treated for their injuries and are currently in stable condition—previously critical.

Amat did not take any questions.