Pair of home runs by Dons were too much for Hornets to overcome

The Fullerton Hornets baseball team lost to the Santa Ana College Dons 8 to 3 Tuesday afternoon.

Garrett Paschel was the Hornets’ starting pitcher and got off to a rocky start walking the first two batters he faced.

Paschel was then able to step off the mound in a pick-off attempt catching Dons player Cedrick Perez with too big of a lead and getting the lead runner off the bases after a rundown by Hornet second basemen Ryan Lamastra.

Hornet centerfielder Elias Rios led off the third inning showing some speed and hustle beating the throw and getting an infield single and then stealing second base. Dons pitcher Haley was able to retire the next three Fullerton batters in order to leave Rios stranded at second.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Hornets got on the scoreboard. After Matt Darr struck out looking, Dons pitcher Josh Haley dropped a routine pop-up in foul territory giving second basemen Ryan Lamastra new life.

Lamastra was able to reach on a throwing error by the Santa Ana second baseman and advanced to second after a bloop single by DH Jacob Sharp. Third baseman Jacob McClure then singled to right field scoring Lamastra.

The Dons were able to capitalize in a big way on an error by the Hornets in the fifth inning.

Derek Sims was able to get to first when a ball took a bad hop on Hornet third baseman Jacob McClure. Sims then stole second base. Paschel was able to strike out the next batter before walking a batter to put runners at second and first base.

Dons outfielder Micah Pietila-Wiggs cleared the bases with a three-run home run giving the Dons a 3-1 lead.

The Hornets squandered an opportunity to score in the bottom of the fifth after an error by the Dons allowed Jimmy Blumberg to get on base. Matt Darr grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

After a leadoff walk to Dons catcher Luke Davis, Hornets head coach Chad Baum went to his bullpen bringing in right-handed pitcher Julian Tellez in relief.

Dons infielder Devon Villanueva drove in Davis with an RBI single before Tellez retired the next two batters to end the inning.

The Dons scored another run in the top of the seventh inning and Fullerton was able to mount a small rally starting with a Sawyer Chesley double to center field. Catcher Carter Kay singled, scoring Chesley.

Jimmy Blumberg and Matt Darr singled scoring Kay, causing Santa Ana to go to their bullpen. After loading the bases Jacob McClure struck out to the end the inning.

The Dons put two more runs on the board in the top of the ninth to seal the deal on a two-run home run by Griffin Selby.

Fullerton (1-3) will play at home against Santa Ana Thursday, April 22 at 2 p.m.