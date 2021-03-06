Pearl Mann speaks on her career development as a woman in law

Pearl Gondrella Mann spoke about her achievements and her journey to the field of law at a virtual zoom event hosted by Fullerton College Associated Students on Friday.

Mann was admitted to The State Bar of California on Dec. 10, 1985, making her one of the first female lawyers in Orange County. She was admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Tax Court and all of California’s State Courts.

Before attending law school at Western State University, she had 20 years of experience as a librarian and obtained two master’s degrees in Library Science and American Studies.

She applied to three law schools but felt that the other two institutions discriminated against poor people and people who had to work because they did not allow a part-time program.

When asked about her experience as a woman in a male-dominated profession, she stated that she was grateful for her time at Western State College of Law because the program was different from other institutions.

“I never faced any kind of discrimination as to being a female because at least half the people there were females,” Mann said.

Mann supported women in law by joining plenty of committees dedicated to helping other women.

“There were various committees related to women because when I first started there weren’t quite as many women and a lot of women still don’t make partnership in firms but partly it’s because if you have children, you know it’s very hard then,” Mann said.

Years later, Mann served on the Board of State Bar California, Orange County Bar Association, and Community Legal Aid of Southern California. She also won awards for accepting a handful of pro bono cases from the public.

She is also one of the co-presidents of the League of Women Voters of North Orange County. This nonpartisan organization focuses on empowering women to get involved in politics and creating a better democracy.

She announced that membership for college students is free and encouraged them to join. To sign up, click here for more information.

A few students expressed their admiration for Mann, not only for her advocacy of female empowerment but because they were also interested in the same career pathway as hers.

“She makes a conceded effort to participate or lead committees specifically aimed at helping people. That kind of dedication is incredible and definitely inspires me as I consider a law career,” said vice president of activities of Associated Students, Madison DeVries.

Mann mentioned that over the course of her career, she has seen a progressive change in how women are treated in courts because there are a lot more women on the bench, lawyers and judges.

Pearl Mann currently lives in Fullerton, where most of her clients also reside in. Her office is located at 1501 E Orangethorpe Ave, Ste 210, Fullerton, CA 92831. For more information on how to contact Mann, click here.