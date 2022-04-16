President search continues after no finalist is selected

None of the three finalists for Fullerton College president were selected by the hiring committee and the recruitment process has been extended, announced NOCCCD Chancellor Byron Breland in an email Friday.

A new national search will start soon, with the goal to select the incoming president in November.

Former President Greg Schulz left to take on the role of president/superintendent of Cypress College in June 2021. It has been almost a year since Fullerton College has had a president.

Gilbert Contreras, one of the three finalists, has served as interim president since July 2021, and the search for a new president started in December 2021. The new president would have taken over the position in June.

The other finalists were Anthony Culpepper, executive vice president of Glendale Community College and Tammy Robinson, vice president of instruction at Cañada College.

All three finalists attended an open forum at Fullerton College on April 7 where they answered questions from the hiring committee and the community. There was a focus on student equity in the candidates’ statements.

Contreras will continue to serve as interim president in the meantime. The new president will tentatively start on Jan. 2, 2023.

This is a developing story. More details to come.