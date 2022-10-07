Following a national search, the North Orange County Community College District selected six finalists for the position of president of Fullerton College.

During an hour-long event on Oct. 17, 2022, NOCCCD Chancellor Byron Clift Breland announced the status of the presidential search. “This week we are interviewing six finalists for the position. We are going to have an open forum, and on Saturday there will be a Board meeting where we will interview each of the candidates.”

The six candidates that were selected by a search committee are:

Juan Avalos currently serves as the Vice President for Student Services at Saddleback College. Avalos earned his Bachelor of Science in applied behavioral science from the University of California, Davis. He earned both his Master of Arts and doctorate degree in education from UCLA.

Lisa Cooper Wilkins is currently the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs at City College of San Francisco. Wilkins earned her doctoral degree in higher education administration from George Washington University. Her Master’s of Arts in psychological services was completed at Marymount University. She also has a Master of Science in counseling and human relations from Villanova University. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in history and international relations from Goucher College.

Marshall T. Fulbright III is the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Grossmont College in El Cajon at the moment. Fulbright earned his bachelor’s degree in music from Chapman University, and his master’s degree in music from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He holds a doctorate degree in education from Azusa Pacific University.

Michael Odu currently serves as the Vice President of Instruction at San Diego Miramar College. Odu holds a doctorate in mathematics education from the Florida Institute of Technology. He earned his Master of Science in mathematical sciences as well as a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from University of Central Florida. He earned his associate degree in computer science from Daytona Beach Community College.

Cynthia Olivo is currently in her 15th year as an administrator. She is currently the Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Student Services at Pasadena City College. Olivo earned her doctorate degree in education from Claremont Graduate University. She earned her master’s degree in counseling and guidance and bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University, San Bernardino.

Tina Vasconcellos currently serves as the Vice President of Student Services and Accreditation Liaison Officer at College of Alameda. Vasconcellos earned a doctorate focused on Community College Leadership from Colorado State University. She earned her master’s degree in counseling psychology and Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Cultural Awareness from John F. Kennedy University.

Double the amount of candidates will be interviewed at tomorrow’s forum compared to the three at the spring forum. “In the first round, the screening committee believed that six of the candidates rose to the occasion we are looking for. It is a long process,” said Breland. “The president is an important position, once we have he or she selected, we’ll have more open forums to get to know them.”

The presidential forum will allow students and faculty to get to know the candidates, but the ultimate decision is up to Breland and the board.

For those unfamiliar with the search, on June 15, 2021, former Fullerton College President Greg Schultz accepted a position as superintendent at Citrus College, leaving Fullerton College without a president.

Gilbert Contreras filled in as Interim President in July 2021. Contreras was one of the three final candidates that participated in an open forum on April 7, 2022. On April 16, it was announced that the president search would continue after no finalists were selected. Allegations were made against Contreras at board meetings that disqualified him from the FC Presidential selection. Dr. Monte Perez was selected to serve as interim president until the search concludes.