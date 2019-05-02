Recap: Drake sets new record with 12 awards at 2019 Billboard Awards

The annual Billboard Awards were held last night at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Kelly Clarkson hosted the event for the second year in a row and showed once again that she can host and perform without breaking a sweat.

The show opened with a magical debut performance by Taylor Swift and Brandon Urie. They performed their new song “ME”, the performance helped kick off the event.

Clarkson then took the stage to perform a medley of todays hit songs, including songs from Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You”, Khalid’s “Love Lies,” and Cardi B’s “I Like It”

The nominees of the night were lead by hip hop artist, Cardi B with 21 nominations in 18 categories. Cardi B won six awards, while Drake made history by winning all awards that he was nominated for. He won 12 awards, including the Top Artist award. He surpassed Taylor Swift as the most decorated Billboard award winner with 27 awards total.

Other winners of the night included Ariana Grande, BTS, Ella Mai, and Beyonce and Jay Z all won two awards each.

The night was filled with amazing performances, one such performance was the reunion of the Jonas Brothers. They returned to the awards show stage after officially reuniting earlier this year. They performed a mash up of their hits including “Jealous”, “Cake by the Ocean”, and “Sucker.”

BTS, the popular Korean Kpop group, also performed with fellow artist Halsey. They performed their smash collaboration “Boy With Luv” to an enthusiastic crowd of fans who cheered throughout the whole performance.

Mariah Carey graciously accepted the 2019 Icon Award saying, “Icon? I really don’t think of myself in that way.” Earlier, she had performed a medley of her greatest hits including “Always Be My Baby”, “We Belong Together” and “Hero.

Paula Abdul was the last performer of the night. She ended the show by performing an epic medley of her greatest hits including “Straight up” and “Opposites Attract” to an excited audience, both fans and celebrities alike. It served to be an important and exciting part of the nights performances.

The Billboard Awards had a variety of great performances. It had both amusing and emotional acceptance speeches. Many fans showed up to show their support. Audiences members there and at home were treated with another great award show highlighting their favorite artists.

