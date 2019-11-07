Recap: The Hornets stay strong at home against San Diego Mesa

The Hornets improved to 2-0, as they took down the San Diego Mesa Olympians 89-61 at home.

The Hornets entered Wednesday’s matchup 1-0 after beating Vanguards Developmental team in the season opener.

Fullerton jumped out to an early lead in this contest and remained dominant on defense as they limited San Diego Mesa early on.

The Hornets were lead by sophomore point guard Tawon Elston in the first half. Elston racked up 11 points in the first half shooting 50% from field goal range.

The second half mirrored the previous weeks game, as Fullerton’s defense was not as stout as the first half allowing 37 points to the Olympians.

The Hornets freshman center Jacob Eyman and starting guard Omajae Smith, both scored 14 points each as the second leading scorers for the Hornets.

Fullerton finished out strong as they maintained a big lead throughout the game dominating San Diego Mesa 89-61.

The Hornets were able to limit the Olympians offense to just 34.4% from field goal range, but they did allow them to shoot 37% from 3-point range.

Elston, finished the day as the leading scorer with 19 of the Hornets 89 points.

The Hornets shot an impressive 47.3% from field goal range and also shot a fair 33.3% from 3-point range. FC also knocked down 80% of their free throws on the night.

Fullerton looks to be on the right path towards a championship season, as last years team started off 2-0 to begin the season.

Next up: The Hornets will continue their home-stand against Grossmont college on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.

