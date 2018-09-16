Record breaking night for the Hornets football team.

The Hornets will hold on to the key for another year as they annihilated the Dons in last nights game with a victory of 85-0.
Fullerton came into the game eyeing nothing but a victory as the game started. They came out and scored on every possession in the Key to County game except for two and never punted the entire game, while Santa Ana was forced to punt 11 times.
With just over 13 minutes left in the first quarter, sophomore wide receiver Robert Downs returns a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown giving the Hornets a 6-0 lead.
Disrupting the defense and firing on all cylinders on offense, Fullerton pressed on the gas and never let up. Scoring 29 points on the first quarter, the Hornets were just seven points shy of breaking the first quarter scoring record.
Hornets sophomore wide receiver Markelle Raymond had a remarkable first quarter with three touchdowns that help lift Fullerton to a big lead early on in the game.
To end each quarter, the Hornets extended their lead by double digits; they scored 29 in the first, 35 in the second, 14 in the third and just seven in the 4th bringing their total to 85.
At the end of the first half, Fullerton had a commendable lead at 64-0, breaking a school record with most points scored in the half. The previous half time record was set last year against Grossman College at 50 points. The Hornets also broke the record for most points scored in a game with 85 points snapping yet another record from last season with 79 points.
Fullerton’s defense played a perfect game holding their opponents to zero points. Last season was the last time the Hornets had a shutout game against Moorpark at 57-0. Prior to this it was against San Diego Mesa College Bowl in 2008 National Bowl at 26-0 and finally against Santa Ana back in 1982 with a 37-0 victory.
This game featured tremendous plays from the defense as it held Santa Ana to only 180 passing yards and -25 rushing yards. Fullerton’s sophomore Eric Graham blocked a punt by Andy Martinez, then Hornets Xavion Steele returned it for a 25-yard touchdown.
Winning this game, the Hornets extend their winning streak to 23-0.
Fullerton will travel to El Cajon and take on Southwestern on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
