  The Hornet

Review: 5 movies to watch this Valentine’s Day

Sami Harris Posted On February 9, 2020
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and regardless of your relationship status, there is one part of Valentine’s Day that everyone can agree with, romantic comedies. The binge-worthy, guilty pleasure genre of cinema that everyone secretly enjoys. For those looking to get into the spirit of the Valentine’s season, here are 5 Hornet approved films recommend for this February 14th.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Screen Shot 2020-02-10 at 7.43.39 PM.png

To all the boys I’ve loved before is a 2018 movie directed by Susan Johnson about a high school girl who writes secret letters to her crushes.
Image credit: IMDB

Streaming on Netflix, when a high schooler’s secret love letters to her five previous crushes are accidentally mailed out, havoc ensues. This movie shows those awkward moments of being around a crush.

13 going on 30 (2004)

Available on Hulu and starting Jennifer Garner, this movie is about a girl who makes a wish on her thirteenth birthday and transforms into a thirty year old woman. This movie is funny yet has a message of finding love in an unexpected person.

10 Things I Hate About You ( 1999)

Screen Shot 2020-02-10 at 7.39.54 PM.png

10 things I Hate About You is the classic bad boy and the swimmingly uninterested girl romance.
Image Credit: IMDB

This classic is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s, The Taming of the Shrew, in which a popular teenager isn’t allowed to date until her sullen older sister does. Heath Ledger stars as the bad boy who tries to ask the head strong older sister.

The Proposal (2009)

Screen Shot 2020-02-11 at 1.17.33 PM.png

The proposal stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds who pretend to be engaged to avoid deportation.
Image Credit: IMBD

Directed by Anne Fletcher and staring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, a book editor from Canada faces threats of deportation and stages a fake engagement to her assistant. This is a classic opposites attract story. This movie is currently Streaming on Hulu and available for rental on Amazon Prime.

Isn’t it Romantic (2019)

Screen Shot 2020-02-10 at 7.33.03 PM.png

Isn’t it Romanic stars Rebel Wilson who awakes in an alternate reality.
Image Credit: IMDB

Rebel Wilson stars as a young woman who suffers an injury that turns her life into a stereotypical romantic comedy. This film includes the trifecta of romantic comedies: laughing, crying and singing. This is currently in rotation on HBO and streaming on Hulu.

