Review: almost monday lights up the Constellation Room

Santa Ana, Ca — If you’ve been looking for a new band to get into, San Diego locals almost monday offer a vibrant pop sound that will refresh your playlists.

The trio consists of lead singer Dawson Daugherty, bassist Luke Fabry, and guitarist Cole Clisby. Their music sounds like it could be the soundtrack to the summer. Each song has catchy lyrics and funky electro-pop beats.

While this may be your time hearing their music, make no mistake of labeling them as newcomers to the scene. The band just started their tour which will take them to northern California, Utah, Arizona, Texas and ending in San Diego early March.

In addition, they have a list of festivals they’re playing like Summerfest, Innings, and The Governors Ball alongside artists like Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole. The trio has even opened for Foster the People in 2018 for their Sacred Hearts Club show, which was a series of free concerts put on by Foster the People in small venues which consisted of covers and local music.

Foster the People are one of many bands that inspires almost Monday, which is fitting since The Knocks, who has been known to work with Mark Foster on various songs, have remixed their song “cool enough.” Songs like “broken people” also have very strong hints of Foster the People’s funky pop sounds. Other musicians that have inspired almost monday are David Bowie, Prince, and the late duo Her’s.

“We’re just sort of making music that hopefully resonates to anybody,” said Daugherty, “Hopefully people like, you know, college kids, like coming to shows and pulling up and having a good time.”

During their tour kickoff show at The Observatory, almost monday played a few new songs for their young audience. “Sunburn” featured Daughtery playing the guitar, which he told the audience was his first time playing at a show. The new song “Cough Drop” which has also yet been dropped, has a bassline that sounds like 2006 Arctic Monkeys.

The audience was energetic and jumping during the entire almost 40-minute set. The band engaged with the audience in between songs, even exchanging sunglasses with a fan for a moment. The entire band had a great stage presence that translated through their playing.

“I feel like going to a concert, and just seeing, like, a band play physically in front of you just kind of sticks with you forever,” Clisby said, “It’s cool to be able to, like, be that experience for somebody.”

The band intends to continue writing, put out more music, and pair it with visuals this year, according to Fabry.

The songs from almost monday align perfectly with the sounds of weekends and vacations. Their music is an excellent soundtrack for the next time you take a road trip to their native area of San Diego, which is only about two hours from Fullerton College.