Review: “Clone Wars” series finale marks the end of an era

The Lucasfilm television series, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” closed the door on the “Star Wars” story arch beloved by millennials, known as the prequel trilogy. The series that many college-age adults grew up with, was resurrected from cancelation by Disney in the summer of 2018.

The last episode of the final season streamed through Disney+ on May 4, to commemorate International Star Wars Day.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” first aired on Cartoon Network in October of 2008 and picked up the “Star Wars” saga immediately after the events of the 2002 film, “Attack of the Clones.” The show aired every Friday night for five seasons until its abrupt cancelation by Disney after it acquired the rights to Lucasfilm, in 2015.

After three years of pressure from unsatisfied fans and film makers within the company, Disney relented. They allowed the show’s creators to wrap up its narrative with limited run time.

Series supervising director, Dave Filoni, paid homage to the lasting legacy the show left on young adults, by giving beloved main characters the meaningful send-off fans desired. Filoni created the final seventh season aimed at tying the loose strings to plot holes created by the show’s 2015 cancelation.

Even with a 12 episode limit, Filoni successfully combined updated animation styles, special effects and original sound scores that gave an emotional closing to the prequel trilogy, a much anticipated last hurrah.

The first episode of the final season, “The Bad Batch,” was first accessible for streaming through Disney+ on Feb. 21. The show’s plotline picked up moments away from the events of the 2005 film, “Revenge of the Sith.”

Throughout the first eight episodes, viewers were reconnected with beloved characters with Filoni emerging them into events following the series’ last episodes just before its cancelation.

For those familiar with the events of the “Star Wars” universe, the story picks up in the final days of the clone war, the setting is tense.

The vulnerable Jedi and their clone trooper army are spread thin throughout the galaxy, trying to extinguish the fire of chaos created by the sith and their army of droids. The disillusioned ex-Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, is thrust back into the disordered war she tried to escape when she receives the opportunity to capture the elusive rogue sith lord, Darth Maul.

The final episode, “Victory and Death,” showed the events of Ahsoka and her beloved clone trooper friend, Captain Rex, as they converge and add to the plot of “Revenge of the Sith.”

This series finale displayed gut-wrenching scenes that only “Clone Wars” fans would appreciate; after having to experience the dense character development throughout the whole series.

The last episode, with all of its sentiment filled story arcs, realistic sound effects, visual effects and long-anticipated return, could be considered the epitome of the prequel trilogy.

The heartfelt events of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” respectfully pay tribute to George Lucas’ original “Star Wars” trilogy, which caused one of the largest followings of any film franchise in cinema history.