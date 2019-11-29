Album Review: Coldplay’s ‘Everyday Life’ is a two-part compilation of human emotions

Coldplay is back with their 2019 record called, “Everyday Life.” Their album sparks messages and questions of their view about equality, love, humanity, friendship and more.

This is the group’s eighth studio album after their last record, “Head Full of Dreams,” released back in 2015.

Listeners will love this album for what it stands for, or people will not like it because of what it speaks about.

This album is about many things; each song is different from each other. The messages in the songs are mainly questions and concerns about the world in everyone’s day to day lives.

The album is 50 minutes long and broken into two halves titled “Sunrise” and “Sunset,” with a total of 16 tracks.

The band brings their political statements to the forefront of their record, singing about love, war, racism, police brutality and more.

Although they do sing about world issues, they’re still hopeful yet lost in the album. The band has questions that they seem not to have the answers to just yet.

Everyday Life:

Sunrise Part 1:

Sunrise: Their first song “Sunrise,” is written by Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin and Davide Rossi.

This instrumental piece has no lyrics. It’s a lovely Cappella to listen to with headphones on. It brings listeners a beautiful introduction to the new record. The instrumental track has an echoed effect making the beginning of their album sound as if someone’s listening to an orchestra performance.

BrokEn: The fourth track, “BrokEn,” has a different sound from what the band is known for; creating a new sound shows the experimentation of the group. The jazzy vibe is mixed in with a gospel choir singing next to the lead singer Martin, along with clapping.

The song is powerful and emotional. The choir brings the emotions into the song. Throughout the song, listeners will feel a spiritual awakening because of how their energy is portrayed in the song. It has that energy that’s going to make fans want to get up and join in on the song, but it still holds on to the message.

“Lord, when I’m broken (When I’m broken)/ And I’m in need (I’m in need)/ Feel that ocean (Feel that ocean)/ Swallowing me (Swallowing me) / Head is hanging (Head is hanging)/ So sorrowfully (So Sorrowfully)/ Oh lord (Ooh-ooh)/ Come shine your light on me (Shine your light on me)…”

Sunset Part 2:

Guns: On the second side of their album, their fans will hear the song “Guns,” written by Berryman, Buckland, Champion and Martin. Depending on how people listen to it, one could question the meaning of the song.

The production of the song is different; It’s a very unique Coldplay song.



The band decided to make the sound and lyrics straight to the point, to let people know what the message is about.



“All the kids make pistols with their fingers, and their thumbs/ Advertise a revolution, arm it when it comes/ We’re cooking up the zeros, we’ve been doing all the sums/ The judgment of this court is we need more guns…”

The band is questioning why the world is the way it is because of how little control we have as a united front on gun control.

Orphans: This song is about orphans, refugees, and immigrants migrating across the world to find a simple safe life. The song is very uplifting and energetic but still holds onto the power of the message in the song.

The band wants everyone to remember that people are people no matter where they come from or who they are as a human. We live, breath and all have a heartbeat, so why can’t we all be the same and just be kind without throwing around labels to one another.

The song pulls in listeners by the way the track is produced. The group added in more youthful sounds. It’s a song listeners can listen to with headphones or on their car speakers. Why wouldn’t anyone want to hear young kids singing along with the band?

The band adding in the kids singing with Martin, makes the song have personality and youthful energy. It’s going to make people want to jump and dance around in their bedroom.

The song talks about being young again, which in the song states, “I want to know when I can go back and get drunk with my friends.”

“Oh, I want to know where I can go/ Back and get drunk with my friends/ I want to know where I can go/ Back and feel home again.”

Everyday Life: The last song on the double-track album is “Everyday Life.” The song is summarized in 4 minutes and 19 seconds with Martin on the piano singing about love, pain, equality, human struggles, humanity and more.

The song’s vibe is very energetic and youthful. It’s a song to listen to because of the instrumentals and powerful lyrics.

Martin questions the future of the world and where it’s headed next.

“What in the world are we going to do? Look at what everybody’s going through/ What kind of world do you want it to be?/ Am I the future of the history?…”

The band as a whole has gotten to the point of questioning where everyone and everything is headed. Coldplay is curious about the world they live in, as should their fans.

“Everyday Life” is about people making lively humane decisions based on what they may be going through in their lives.

People live and act differently. The band wants to see change just like the rest of us do, so they platformed “Everyday Life” to let people know that they to want change for this world that we live in.

They also want people to remember that everyone is equal, and should be loved, and should be treating people with kindness.

The message of the songs and record as a whole is everyone who is going through something in there life, goes through the same emotions as everyone else.



