Review: Met Gala celebrates Camp

Valerie Sandoval Posted On May 7, 2019
The annual Met Gala was held in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum last night and once again, it brought out the extraordinary.

The Met Gala was formally known as the Costume Institute Gala, that was started in 1948 as a fundraising Gala. It marks the opening of the Costume Institute fashion exhibit at the Met that sets the theme for the upcoming ball.

This years theme is: Camp. The theme was inspired by an essay written by Susan Sontag “Notes on ‘Camp'” in 1964 in which she explains “the essence of camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” she continues. “The hallmark of camp is the spirit of extravagance. Camp is a woman walking around in a dress made of 3 million feathers.”

This year exceptionally brought out the Camp in majority of its invited guests. Guests ranging from actors, singers, media moguls, influencers, and Anna Wintour herself. Here are some of the fashion looks for the 2019 Met Gala:

Anna Wintour

rs_634x1024-190506141746-634-2019-met-gala-red-carpet-fashions-anna-wintour.jpg

Anna Wintour is the main person behind the annual Met Gala and she indeed looked the part. Photo credit: Met Gala

Cardi B

cardi-b-attends-the-2019-met-gala-celebrating-camp-notes-on-news-photo-1147430919-1557190075.jpg

Cardi B as usual turned heads on the Met Gala. She looked amazing with long red veil. Photo credit: Met Gala

Kendall Jenner

sub-buzz-18339-1557262231-1.jpg

Kendall Jenner, the high fashion model, showed with this feather ensamble looking stunning as usual. Photo credit: Met Gala

Kylie Jenner

sub-buzz-25579-1557261466-1.jpg

Kylie Jenner is pretty in purple with her Camp like ruffle sleeves. Photo credit: Met Gala

Ezra Miller

sub-buzz-26643-1557262252-2.jpg

Ezra Miller definitely had heads turning with his 7 eyes costume at the 2019 Met Gala Photo credit: Met Gala

Lupita Nyong’o

sub-buzz-25488-1557261306-1.jpg

Lupita Nyong'o was haled as one of the best dressed last night with this color ensemble. She definitely looked Camp Photo credit: Met Gala

Tessa Thompson

sub-buzz-21729-1557261436-7.jpg

Tessa Thompson turned many heads with her long brailed ponytail that she rocked at the 2019 Met Gala Photo credit: Met Gala

Zendaya

sub-buzz-27239-1557262680-1.jpg

Zendaya looked like a fairy princess last night in this ensemble. Photo credit: Met Gala

and Lady Gaga

sub-buzz-17135-1557261259-1.jpg

Lady Gaga, who cohosted the event, walked the pink carpet is not one but four outfits. She was definitely Camp Photo credit: Met Gala

The Met Gala is annually on the first Monday of May. Next years theme will not announced until a few weeks before the gala but with the galas track record, audiences can except another extraordinary theme.

