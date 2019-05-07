Review: Met Gala celebrates Camp

The annual Met Gala was held in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum last night and once again, it brought out the extraordinary.

The Met Gala was formally known as the Costume Institute Gala, that was started in 1948 as a fundraising Gala. It marks the opening of the Costume Institute fashion exhibit at the Met that sets the theme for the upcoming ball.

This years theme is: Camp. The theme was inspired by an essay written by Susan Sontag “Notes on ‘Camp'” in 1964 in which she explains “the essence of camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” she continues. “The hallmark of camp is the spirit of extravagance. Camp is a woman walking around in a dress made of 3 million feathers.”

This year exceptionally brought out the Camp in majority of its invited guests. Guests ranging from actors, singers, media moguls, influencers, and Anna Wintour herself. Here are some of the fashion looks for the 2019 Met Gala:

Anna Wintour

Cardi B

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Ezra Miller

Lupita Nyong’o

Tessa Thompson

Zendaya

and Lady Gaga

The Met Gala is annually on the first Monday of May. Next years theme will not announced until a few weeks before the gala but with the galas track record, audiences can except another extraordinary theme.

0 Shares









