Review: Netflix’s Between Two Ferns: The Movie

The new Netiflix original “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” is a spin-off of the Funny or Die internet series of the same name. It stars Zach Galifianakis as the tactless interviewer with zero self-awareness.

Orange County native and Prime Time Emmy award winning director Scott Aukerman, who created the internet series, both directed and produced the film. He is also known for his work on his weekly comedy podcast and television series “Comedy Bang! Bang!” aired on IFC.

Aukerman’s decision to retain the insult comedy method of interviewing and low-budget talk show style throughout the film stays true to the web series. The film unlike the series follows a story line that involves more action which further showcased his talent as a director.

The story is set in Flinch, North Carolina where Galifianakis’ low-budget talk show is produced. The movie follows Galifianakis as he attempts to make a behind-the-scenes documentary taking his show on the road across the U.S.A.

The film interchanges between shots of interviews Galifianakis’ does throughout the movie and his everyday shenanigans with his team of unique characters.

Occasionally, the audience is reminded of the fact that there is another camera crew recording his team when the camera pans out to reveal them, but overall, the audience feels like they’re following them around naturally.

The film also uses flashbacks and forward movements in time to tell us how Galifianakis finds himself in the predicament in the beginning of the movie, as well as how things turn out for him towards the end.

Similar to the web series, Galifianakis stays true to his awkward method of questioning famous celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, Chance the Rapper and Keanu Reeves. Adding low key insulting and intrusive questions that will make you laugh, cringe or both.

His deadpan humor is sure to make anyone crack a smile due to his absolute ridiculousness. Comedic errors within the on-screen graphics like naming Paul Rudd who played Antman as “Paul Rud: Aunt Man” are a subtle addition that really encapsulate the overall deadpan tone of the talk show.

Will Ferrell makes brief appearances in the movie as he plays himself as the founder of Funny or Die. Ferrell easily matches Galifianakis’ humor and energy while still adding his own unique comedic touch.

Lauren Lapkus portrays Carol Hunch, his producer, who fills the role as an assistant. Lapkus complements Galifianakis’ character as her happy and almost oblivious attitude works well in tandem with Galifianakis’ complete lack of consideration.

Willing to do the most mundane tasks for the talk show host, she plays a big role in encouraging Galifianakis’ antics which results in them finding themselves in the weirdest situations.

They’re also joined by the cameraman Cameron Campbell, who despises Galifianakis, and sound mixer “Boom Boom” de Laurentis, who seems as if she’s there just to enjoy the ride and turn down celebrities. All four form a unique bond as they venture off together on their mission.

“Between Two Ferns: The Movie” is an easygoing one-of-a-kind comedy to sit back and relax with some snacks and a friend.

