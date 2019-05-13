Review: “Wine Country” toasts to an older audience

Wine Country, directed by Amy Poehler, made its debut on Netflix this past weekend. It’s marketed as a witty, irreverent film, about six friends who go to Napa Valley to celebrate one of them turning 50. The weekend trip takes some unexpected twists, and at the end, the group of friends are closer than they were before the trip.

Anyone familiar with Poehler’s work knows that she works almost exclusively with her best friend, Tina Fey. While this movie is no exception, Fey actually plays a much smaller part than she normally would when working with Poehler.

Instead, Poehler shares the spotlight with Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey. This group of comedic ladies have undeniable chemistry on screen, which is apparent in the first scene of the movie where they take a group call to plan out their vacation.

Even when not in the same setting as each other, the audience immediately gets the feel that these women have known each other for a very long time.

Poehler clearly had an audience in mind when she made this movie. As the plot focuses around the main cast coming to terms with their age, it should not come as a surprise that those in a similar age group would be the targeted audience.

However, that should not mean that younger audiences cannot enjoy it. Sure, some of the jokes may not quite resonate with younger people as it would the target audience, but that is not to say it cannot be enjoyed.

Some of the jokes may be chuckle-worthy to younger audiences, but resonate more to the older audience members.

For example, the inside joke the ladies share, “things we say now,” is a catchphrase used to mock the sentences said that they never thought they would say when they were younger. Yes, that is funny. However, it may not be one that has younger audiences belly laughing through the movie.

This movie is about the reality of life, how friendships change as we get older, and how we as people change as we get older. “Wine Country” is all about change. Changes that the target audience has either already accepted or coming to terms with.

Overall, “Wine Country” is a good movie. It may not be the gut-busting humor everyone associates Poehler and Fey with, but it still has it’s good laughs that make it worth watching at least once.

