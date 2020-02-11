Romantic eats in Fullerton for Valentine’s Day

It’s the one the day where you and your significant other treat each other a little more special than usual. Choosing your Valentine’s Day dinner is always a difficult feat, but Fullerton has options that can fit your style.

The first two restaurants, Florentine’s Grill and 100 North Kitchen & Lounge, deliver a top-notch Valentine’s Day menu. While these are two different restaurants, they are offering the same menu that includes the following main entrée selections: Sicilian Stuffed Chicken, New Zealand Lamb Chops, Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Fresh Canadian Sea Scallops, Two Large Portobello Mushrooms, 14-ounce Rib Eye Steak and 7-ounce Filet Mignon. The main entrée also includes a cup of homemade soup or fresh salad or fresh spring salad, Tiramisu, and Chocolate Covered Strawberries for two.

These are just two restaurants located at 100 N. Harbor Blvd and 102 N. Harbor Blvd in Fullerton that will make your taste buds go wild. For reservations on this special night, please go to http://100northkitchenlounge.com/reservations/and http://florentinesgrill.com/reservations/.

The Cellar is the best secret that you should tell your partner. The Cellar’s “Sweet Valentine” menu begins on Thursday, Feb. 13 and ends on Feb. 16. The Valentine’s Day special includes a four-course dinner at $99 a person.

Scott Rosales and Olivia Cox, the chefs at The Cellar, created a menu that will keep the romance alive. Oysters, Petit Lobster Rolls and Vegan Tartare are just the starters while you warm your soul with Roasted Tomato Soup or fuel yourself with Heirloom Crudo.

The main dishes include Parmesan and Peppercorn Crusted Filet, Pan Seared Scallops, Pan Seared Blue Nose Sea Bass and Vegetarian Spaghetti. You and your partner should also save some room for the Black Forrest Cake and Lemon-Basil Soufflé with Vanilla Bean Anglaise.

Located at 305 N. Harbor Blvd in Fullerton, The Cellar has been a part of Fullerton since 1969 and brings you the great European taste in Orange County The 2-hour dining experience at The Cellar can be reserved online at http://cellardining.com/reservations/or call (714) 525-5682.

Another great local restaurant is Mulberry Street Ristorante. They will be serving their full menu items, plus a selection of Valentine’s Day special on Feb. 14. Some of the appetizers include Bruschetta, Steamed Clams and Fried Calamari. For the main course, you can choose your Italian favorites, such as Chicken Marsala, Capellini a la Checca or choose the classic Steak Mulberry.

Hurry and make your reservation at this Fullerton gem now at Open Table on your desktop or on your phone through the Open Table app. They are located at 114 W Wilshire Ave in Fullerton.

These four restaurant choices can help make memories in your relationship with your partner. From European to American, each restaurant highlights the best of what the city of Fullerton has to offer its residents.

