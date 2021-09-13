Ryan Meinardus’ and the Hornets’ fall season starts strong

Ryan Meinardus is a center midfielder for the 2021 Fullerton College men’s soccer team.

The center midfielder is similar to a point guard in basketball. This means they’re skilled distributors of the ball and possess a high IQ for the game.

But Meinardus is more than just a distributor. In fact, he led the 2019 Hornets team in every major offensive category.

Ryan Meinardus’ love for soccer began early. Honing his skills since he started playing at four years old.

A lifelong student of the game, Meinardus knows just how important it is in soccer to keep team culture strong.

The Hornets’ 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, but that didn’t stop them from maintaining a strong bond, “We were doing a lot of Zoom calls with the team, just to make sure everybody stays focused,” Meinardus said.

As for Meinardus, what did he do when the game he loves was canceled for a year, he said, “I actually got into working out more, just to stay in shape. I would just try to stay busy, try to keep my touches sharp.”

He also picked up a new hobby during the pandemic, “I recently got into playing golf. I think golfing has been really fun even though I’m not the best at it,” Meinardus said.

But Hornets shouldn’t worry. Meinardus won’t be trading in his shin guards for golf clubs anytime soon. Soccer is still his first love.

After Fullerton College, he plans to continue his soccer career at a Division 1 school. However, if he continues to help lead the Hornets to victory, there could be many potential suitors.

Discussing plans post-college, Meinardus said, “I really love the sport, so I’d like to see what I can do with it after I graduate. It would be really cool to stay around the game because I really enjoy it, and I’ve enjoyed it since I was a little kid.”

First things first, though, Meinardus and his teammates have big goals for the 2021 Hornets.

To achieve those goals, Meinardus knows it starts with building team culture, “I think that’s a really big part of having a strong team, everybody fights for each other on the field. I think this is a really good group and I’m really excited for the whole season.”

The Hornets currently sit at 3-2 to start the season. Their next game is Thursday, Sept. 16, at Canada College in Redwood City.