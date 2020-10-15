Santa’s Bidding delivery service hopes to bring back holiday spirit

Santa’s Bidding is a new business based in Orange County, California that offers pumpkin and Christmas tree delivery services online in hopes to bring back the holiday spirit.

Santa’s Bidding is an online marketplace where Christmas trees are auctioned off and delivered to customers. It is a completely virtual service where customers can have a 360-degree view of the actual Christmas tree they are bidding on. The idea was to create a safe delivery service for families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Santa’s Bidding had an early launch in September and set out on its first phase by offering a pumpkin bundle delivery service for the Halloween season.

Luke Derentz, 24, is the creator of the website. His hometown is Laguna Hills, where his family runs Pumpkin City with the Laguna Hills Mall. Pumpkin City has an annual Pumpkin Farm and Harvest Festival during the month of October and sells Christmas trees in December. This year’s Pumpkin Farm and Harvest Festival have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pumpkin City’s Christmas Trees will still be open with tree lots throughout Orange County.

Derentz knows the holiday season can be a stressful time, but he also knows that the holidays hold a special place in many people’s hearts.

“Orange County has supported my family for a long time, and I feel like it’s my turn to give back to you guys, and there’s a lot of people struggling through this pandemic. So my goal is to get as much money back in their pockets as possible,” said Derentz. “We are working with Saddleback Church, and we are going to be donating 50% of our net profits [from the pumpkin sales] to feed people in need to their grocery program.”

Saddleback Church holds grocery distributions every month at multiple locations across Orange County with a vision to help families in need, much like Santa’s Bidding. The vision of both Santa’s Bidding and Saddleback Church makes up a great humanitarian effort to celebrate the holidays while giving back to the community.

Santa’s Bidding is also launching Project Secret Santa to go along with their Christmas tree auctions as a way for their customers to take part in their humanitarian efforts. After winning an auction, customers have an option to donate and help send care packages to a place and family in need.

Santa’s Bidding is also partnering with Pumpkin City’s Christmas Trees to give away 15 Christmas trees to customers. To be considered for the free Christmas tree, they are accepting stories of how families have been impacted during these troubling times.

“We’re really excited. We are happy to be spreading some Halloween spirit and then spreading that Christmas spirit to make people just feel some joy,” Derentz said. “That’s our goal, that’s our endgame, is just make people happy and give people an awesome family experience.”

Santa’s Bidding offers three different pumpkin bundles, each for $40. The first bundle comes with two volleyball-sized, two basketball-sized and one large pumpkin. The second bundle includes three large pumpkins, and the third bundle comes with two large and two basketball-sized pumpkins.

Since Santa’s Bidding is a new business, it is having customers vote for their favorite logo on their website. Customers that participate in the vote will receive 10% off of their order and may have a chance of seeing their pick become the official logo of Santa’s Bidding.

For more information, visit santasbidding.com or follow the business on Instagram @santasbidding.