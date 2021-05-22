School’s out. Now what?

As Orange County moves into the yellow tier, businesses are slowly allowing indoor gatherings at 50% capacity. With summer around the corner and restrictions loosening, students will be looking for activities to keep busy. Here are six activities to do during this summer season.

1. OC Fair

Welcoming back Orange County residents the annual OC Fair is back for the summer. Starting on July 16 – Aug. 15 the fair will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m to 11 p.m. Tickets need to be purchased online in advance, masks will be required and capacity will be limited. Weekday admission will be $12 (ages 13-59) and $7 (ages 6-12, 60+). Weekend admission tickets cost $14 (ages 13-59) and $7 (ages 6-12, 60+). The highly anticipated event will include rides, concerts, competitions and food will all be happening this year.

2. Visit a Local Museum





Fullerton’s Muckenthaler has summer events lined up. The cultural center is currently hosting “Shades of Us” portraits by artist Eloy Torrez from now until July 1, and the Annual Jazz Festival from now until June 17. Later in the summer, starting July 15 until October 7, the center will be housing contemporary mosaic artwork from the Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli in Italy.

The Bower’s Museum in Santa Ana has recently reopened its doors and will be admitting guests at 50% capacity. The Museum is currently hosting “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” which exhibits over 400 objects including original Disney artwork, props and costumes from now until June 20. Alongside the 50 years archival display, the museum will be hosting two outdoor screenings, “Fantasia” on May 28 and “Tron” on June 18.

3. Attend a Summer Concert

Scattered around neighboring Orange County cities many will be hosting summer concerts.

On Thursdays in Costa Mesa, Concerts at the Camp are back and will be hosting musical guests every week from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. until Sept. 30 for a drive-in listening experience, located at The Camp OC. Parking is first-come, first-serve, and grabbing a bite to eat at the local restaurants is highly encouraged.

On Fridays, drive-in concerts will be hosted at Cypress College starting June 25 – Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. For the Concerts on the Green event, concessions will not be available, bringing your own snacks is recommended, and pre-registration is required.

On Sundays at the Dana Point concerts will be held starting July 18, and continue every Sunday until Aug. 15. Two bands will play each Sunday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

More Orange County cities will participate in summer concerts and once information is known, it will be posted to the County’s website. Other information such as setlists, times, and dates will be posted to the site as well.

4. Tuesday’s To Go: grab a bite at a local business

Every Tuesday, The Hornet, posted reviews of North Orange County’s local eateries ranging from Korean-inspired chicken shop, Holdaak in Fullerton, to creole-inspired soul food at Georgia’s in Anaheim. Fullerton especially has a wide range of options for local dining, you could head downtown to Clyde’s chicken or get a vegan alternative at Chicana Vegana. Whatever the option may be, local restaurants will not disappoint.

5. Visit a Farmer’s Market





Throughout Orange County, cities host farmer’s markets weekly, each day of the week you can visit a local city and support vendors. Specifically, in Fullerton, you can pick up fresh produce or flowers in front of the Fullerton Library on Wednesdays, and on Thursdays off Wilshire Ave. you can enjoy vendors, live entertainment and activities for kids until October. Many Orange County cities host farmer’s markets; additional details such as locations and times can be found on their website.

6. Celebrate the 4th of July in Fullerton

Each year hundreds of Fullerton residents celebrate the 4th of July with a morning bike parade, riding through downtown Fullerton dressed in red, white, and blue. Last year the parade was canceled alongside the annual firework show, but this year residents plan on bringing back the parade to celebrate and bring the community together again.