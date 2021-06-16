Schulz to depart from Fullerton College

President Greg Schulz of Fullerton College was appointed superintendent/president of Citrus College on Tuesday, June 15 by the Citrus Community College District. His new role will be effective on July 1, 2021.

The news follows after NOCCCD Chancellor Cheryl Marshall announced retirement plans earlier this year, by fall 2021.

After his departure from Fullerton College, the North Orange County Community College District will appoint an interim President for Fullerton College until a new president is appointed.

President Schulz was appointed President of Fullerton College five years ago in April of 2016 after serving as interim president since July 2015. He now has over 20 years of experience in community colleges and higher education.

More details to come.